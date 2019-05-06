Activists push for opening Lake Calumet to recreational use - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Activists push for opening Lake Calumet to recreational use

CHICAGO (AP) - Community and environmental activists are pushing for the opening of Lake Calumet on Chicago's South Side to public access for recreation.

Currently, a chain-link fence topped with razor wire surrounds the lake, blocking public access to hundreds of acres (hectares) of natural habit.

Ders Anderson of Chicago-based Openlands told the Daily Southtown in Tinley Park that Lake Calumet has long been recognized for the waterfowl, bald eagles and other bird species that roost nearby.

Anderson says in addition to bird-watching, walking or bicycling on trails near the water, canoeing on the shallow lake, or simply relaxing would benefit residents of Chicago and nearby suburbs.

About 1,500 acres (607 hectares) around Lake Calumet are part of the Port of Chicago, which is controlled by the Illinois International Port District. Executive director Clayton Harris III did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

