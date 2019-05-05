Rubber ducks dropped from helicopter for good cause

GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands of yellow rubber duck's fell from the sky Sunday as part of the 13th Annual Duck Drop.

Organizers say every duck that's dropped...helped support those battling cancer.

"Great day for Johnson County cancer patients and that's what it's all about. It's all about helping others and having fun and good family time right here," said Robin Harper-Whitehead, Director.

The event raised money for the Heather Treat Memorial Fund which helps alleviate the financial burdens on cancer patients in Johnson County.

The event had live music, food vendors, bounce houses, games, helicopter rides and more than 3,500 rubber ducks.

The ducks were used in various fundraising activities, the biggest of all, dropping them from a helicopter to land in a target pool for prize money.