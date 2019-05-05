Girls World Expo empowers hundreds

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of young girls gathered at the Pavilion of Marion for the 2nd Annual Girl's World Expo.

At the expo, the girls could explore different college and career choices with the help of mentors, learn how to create a healthy body image and learn important facts about health and nutrition.

Organizers say Girls World Expo takes place all over the country, but this is only the second time we've had it here in Southern Illinois.

Executive Director Cynthia Busch says the purpose of the event is to inspire girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

"Not every girl has a support system within her life that gives her the opportunities she needs. So we try to do in one day, if nothing else, just give them a little taste of all the things that are available to them," said Busch.

More than 500 girls were registered for Sunday's expo.

Busch said compared to last year, they've tripled in size in both attendance and vendors.

She says they look forward to bringing the event back again in 2020, with hopes its even bigger and better.