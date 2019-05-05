Girls World Expo empowers hundreds

GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands of yellow rubber duck's fell from the sky Sunday as part of the 13th Annual Duck Drop.
GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands of yellow rubber duck's fell from the sky Sunday as part of the 13th Annual Duck Drop.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of young girls gathered at the Pavilion of Marion for the 2nd Annual Girl's World Expo.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of young girls gathered at the Pavilion of Marion for the 2nd Annual Girl's World Expo.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Officials confirm a firefighter has died while fighting a fire early Sunday morning in Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Officials confirm a firefighter has died while fighting a fire early Sunday morning in Christopher.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Early Sunday morning, police say David Derrald Leon Jay died after being struck by a vehicle in rural Belle Rive, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Early Sunday morning, police say David Derrald Leon Jay died after being struck by a vehicle in rural Belle Rive, Jefferson County.
Folks will see abundant sunshine this morning and early afternoon.
Folks will see abundant sunshine this morning and early afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free Comic Book day returned to Southern Illinois for the 18th year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free Comic Book day returned to Southern Illinois for the 18th year.
MARION (WSIL) -- Saturday, dozens of high school students were awarded scholarships to local community colleges.
MARION (WSIL) -- Saturday, dozens of high school students were awarded scholarships to local community colleges.
CARBONDALE -- Saturday marked the seventh annual fundraiser "Sweethearts of the Saddle," where folks dressed in their best derby attire and watched the Kentucky Derby.
CARBONDALE -- Saturday marked the seventh annual fundraiser "Sweethearts of the Saddle," where folks dressed in their best derby attire and watched the Kentucky Derby.
(CNN) -- Tyson Foods has significantly expanded a recall of its chicken strips over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal, federal food safety officials said.
(CNN) -- Tyson Foods has significantly expanded a recall of its chicken strips over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal, federal food safety officials said.
Saturday looks like yet another dreary day
Saturday looks like yet another dreary day