Dry and warm tomorrow but more rain is on the way

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. However, more rain and thunderstorms are on the way.

The good news is if you didn't get a chance to enjoy the nice weather today, we have one more warm and dry day ahead. We will kick off the work week with a bit more cloud cover but the rain is expected to hold off. It'll be another nice day to get outdoors and get some yard work done. Temperatures will also warm up a smidge topping out in the upper 70s.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms return to the region by Tuesday and are expected to stick around through late week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.