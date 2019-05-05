Man lays on roadway, killed by SUV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man lays on roadway, killed by SUV

CHICAGO (AP) - A man is dead after he was struck by an SUV as he lay in the middle of the Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Illinois State Police say 25-year-old Jovan Towers Jr. was lying on the pavement for an unknown reason at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Chicago's South Side when he was struck by an SUV. The state police has not identified the 45-year-old Chicago woman who was driving the vehicle because she hasn't been charged with a crime. She was not injured.

The investigation remains under investigation.

