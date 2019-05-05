24 year-old killed in car vs. pedestrian crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

24 year-old killed in car vs. pedestrian crash

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) --  Early Sunday morning, police say David Derrald Leon Jay died after being struck by a vehicle in rural Belle Rive. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 911 call around 2 a.m. 

The 24-year-old was hit by a Chevrolet Blazer and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

This incident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office. 

