2 teens die in separate shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot hours after another teen died in what appears to be an unrelated shooting.

The Chicago Tribune reports that at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was standing in a courtyard of a building on theSouth Side when someone opened fire. The teen was shot in the torso. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At about 5 a.m. on the city's West Side, police say a man walking in an alley found the 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been identified but police say they do not believe the shootings were related. No arrests have been made.

