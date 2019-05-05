Illinois lawmakers to consider new teacher testing methods - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois lawmakers to consider new teacher testing methods

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Two bills are pending in the Illinois General Assembly that would pause or permanently eliminate a basic skills test for new teachers that some officials say has contributed to a statewide educator shortage.

The State Journal-Register reports that starting June 30, the Illinois State Board of Education will put the Test of Academic Proficiency on hold as the agency considers alternative solutions to evaluate prospective teachers. The current test has a 25% pass rate.

A lobbyist for the state Board of Education says the agency has taken an impartial position on the bills.

Sponsor Rep. Sue Scherer says her bill would halt testing until 2025. Scherer says people of color are at a disadvantage because the basic skills exam doesn't factor in life experiences or cultural differences.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.