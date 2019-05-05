Police chief confirms local fighter dies while battling fire

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Officials confirm a firefighter died while fighting a fire early Sunday morning in Christopher.

Seventeen fire departments and six police departments assisted in battling the two-story structure fire.

The Christopher Police Department said a call came in around 3:30 a.m. reporting a fire at 118 West Market Street.

Several local firefighters, including Southern Illinois Fire Incidents are posting on social media "Rest in Peace Kody Vanfossan."

It's unclear how the fire started but officials tell News 3 that the building was a vacant furniture store, and that no one was inside at the time.

Crews focused their attention to the top floor of the two-story building where smoke was seen coming out.

