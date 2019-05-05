Fire damages old furniture store in Christopher - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire damages old furniture store in Christopher

By Daniel Valle, Producer
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Several fire departments from multiple counties were busy battling a two-story structure fire in Christopher early Sunday morning.

It's unclear how the fire started but officials tell News 3 that the building was a vacant furniture store, and that no one was inside at the time.

Crews focused their attention to the top floor of the building where smoke was seen coming out.

News 3 will have more updates on this story as soon as they become available.

