Scholarships given to students staying local

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free Comic Book day returned to Southern Illinois for the 18th year.
MARION (WSIL) -- Saturday, dozens of high school students were awarded scholarships to local community colleges.
CARBONDALE -- Saturday marked the seventh annual fundraiser "Sweethearts of the Saddle," where folks dressed in their best derby attire and watched the Kentucky Derby.
(CNN) -- Tyson Foods has significantly expanded a recall of its chicken strips over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal, federal food safety officials said.
Saturday looks like yet another dreary day
Troopers closed interstate 57 from West Frankfort to Marion, sending thousands of semis into through towns that usually see just local traffic.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police and Sen. Dale Fowler are partnering with AT&T to teach southern Illinois high school students the dangers of distracted driving.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is projected to rise another six feet by next week, putting it at nearly 45 feet. Nestled directly between the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers, is the community of Grand Tower.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Anna elementary students celebrated Friday after raising $6,500 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The longest missing child case in Missouri is still open in Cape Girardeau, and family members are not giving up hope.
