Scholarships given to students staying local

MARION (WSIL) -- Saturday, dozens of high school students were awarded scholarships to local community colleges.

For the past 11 years, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion has given away $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors planning to get their education here at home. To date, they've given away more than $500,000 in scholarships.

Recipients must demonstrate a strong work ethic and cooperative work skills. They must also be enrolled in their district’s community college for the summer or fall 2019 semester.

Nearly 50 high school seniors were awarded scholarships to John A Logan College, Rend Lake College, Shawnee Community College and Southeastern Illinois College.