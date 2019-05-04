Hundreds celebrate Free Comic Book Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds celebrate Free Comic Book Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free Comic Book day returned to Southern Illinois for the 18th year.

Mason Orr, a clerk at Castle Perilous Games & Books, said it's just another day for making good conversation with costumers.

"It's just another day of work really, it's busier absolutely, but all in good fun," said Orr. 

Orr says hundreds made their way through the doors at Castle Perilous to get a free comic. They gave away two free comics for guests dressed in costume. 

Campus Comics" in Carbondale, as well as "Foxes' Comics and Games" in Marion also celebrated free comic book day. 

