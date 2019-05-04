Fundraiser for equine therapy returns for 7th year

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday marked the seventh annual fundraiser "Sweethearts of the Saddle," where folks dressed in their best derby attire and watched the Kentucky Derby.

The special event featured dinner, dancing, live music, a silent auction and a hat contest.

Sweethearts of the Saddle aims to raise money for children, adults, and veterans with psychological or physical conditions who can benefit from Equine Services and therapeutic riding.

Dr. Darlene Lutchka was the hostess at this year's event and says the importance is in the sense of community.

"Without the generosity of all of these people, this program would not exist. So we are so thankful for every individual, we're thankful for our volunteers. It's really quite moving," said Lutcha.

Dr. Lutcka said the event continues to grow with each passing year.