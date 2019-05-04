Fundraiser for equine therapy returns for 7th year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fundraiser for equine therapy returns for 7th year

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday marked the seventh annual fundraiser "Sweethearts of the Saddle," where folks dressed in their best derby attire and watched the Kentucky Derby. 

The special event featured dinner, dancing, live music, a silent auction and a hat contest. 

Sweethearts of the Saddle aims to raise money for children, adults, and veterans with psychological or physical conditions who can benefit from Equine Services and therapeutic riding. 

Dr. Darlene Lutchka was the hostess at this year's event and says the importance is in the sense of community.

"Without the generosity of all of these people, this program would not exist. So we are so thankful for every individual, we're thankful for our volunteers. It's really quite moving," said Lutcha. 

Dr. Lutcka said the event continues to grow with each passing year.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.