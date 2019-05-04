A brief break from the rain is on the way

WSIL -- It was another dreary and chilly start to the weekend but we have a brief break on the way.

The system that brought us the rain will continue to move east tonight allowing us to gradually dry out along with clearing clouds. Tomorrow we will finally see a bit of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow will warm back into the mid 70s, soak up the sun while you can.

Clouds increase by Monday and the next chance for rain returns by Tuesday with multiple rounds of showers and storms likely sticking with us through the end of the week. Don't put the rain gear away just yet.

Meteorologist John Ross will be back with the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.