Kentucky man could face death sentence in girl's killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man could face death sentence in girl's killing

Posted: Updated:

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man could face the death penalty if convicted of murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

The Glasgow Daily Times reports that a judge denied a motion Friday to exclude death as a possible sentence if Timothy Madden is convicted of killing Gabbi Doolin at trial in September.

Doolin's body was found in a creek after she disappeared from a youth football game in Allen County in November 2015.

Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said Madden also faces possible sentences of 20 to 50 years if convicted. Madden also could be sentenced to life in prison, with or without parole. Griffith says he's seeking a resolution to the case "that saves Mr. Madden's life."

Judge Janet Crocker did grant a motion to have Madden undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.