Woman creates 'Stuff the Duffel' in honor of slain boy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman creates 'Stuff the Duffel' in honor of slain boy

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) - A Crystal Lake foster mother has responded to the killing of a 5-year-old boy last month by taking action.

Alicia Wehby tells the Northwest Herald that she felt helpless upon learning that Andrew "AJ" Freund's body was found in a shallow grave in McHenry County. The Crystal Lake boy's parents have been charged with his murder.

Wehby created "Stuff the Duffel." It's a small community collection effort to gather necessities for children who are being placed in a new foster home.

Wehby is the mother of four. They include three former foster children whom she adopted. A Facebook page noted that kids entering foster care often do so without any basic necessities, let alone their belongings.

Wehby says several area businesses and school facilities are serving as drop-off locations.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com

