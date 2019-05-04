St. Louis police say 5 people shot 1 fatally inside car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis police say 5 people shot 1 fatally inside car

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say five people inside a car in north St. Louis were shot - at least one fatally - early Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police say the victims include three men and two women.

Authorities had not released the name of the person who died or of the other victims by Saturday afternoon.

No arrests were reported.

