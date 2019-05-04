Q&A: Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Q&A: Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has begun the process for ending the state's 50-year-old flat-rate income tax structure. But Senate approval of a constitutional amendment and proposed rates for a graduated income tax does not guarantee a change.

House Democrats are trying to gather support for Gov. J.B. Pritzker's so-called "fair tax" plan that leans more heavily on wealthier taxpayers. Incomes under $10,000 would be taxed at 4.75% and single filers with incomes over $750,000 would pay 7.99%.

But the change also requires a constitutional amendment to replace the required flat-tax setup. That requires 71 votes and there are 74 House Democrats. Republicans are opposed.

Democratic Reps. Robert Martwick of Chicago and Mike Zalewski (zuh-LEH'-skee) are sponsoring the amendment and rate legislation. They say they're trying to gauge support and satisfy differing desires.

