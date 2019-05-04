Thomson prison offers sign-on bonuses to help fill jobs

THOMSON, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois prison is offering sign-on bonuses to help fill more than 100 openings for correctional officers.

Sauk Valley Media reports Thomson federal prison is offering bonuses of more than $4,000 to new officers who start work by Sept. 30 and serve satisfactorily for a year.

Illinois finished building the prison in 2001 but it wasn't used for more than a decade because the state didn't have money to operate it.

The Bureau of Prisons announced it would buy the facility in 2012 to alleviate overcrowding in the federal system and promote economic growth in the region

The prison has about 400 inmates and 217 employees. The goal is to have 800 to 900 inmates and 500 employees by the end of the year.

