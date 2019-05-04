4 injured in explosion at Illinois silicone plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 injured in explosion at Illinois silicone plant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - An overnight explosion and fire at a plant in Illinois has injured four people.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says the explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at AB Specialty Silicones plant in the community 50 miles north of Chicago. Four workers were taken to hospitals. Lenzi said three employees were unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Residents in the area said they heard the explosion and felt their homes shake.

Nancy Carreno, who lives near the plant, told The Chicago Tribune the explosion didn't break any windows but it was loud. She said electricity flickered, then came back on.

