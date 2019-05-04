Politicians look to make hay at Kentucky Derby - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Politicians look to make hay at Kentucky Derby

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The masses crammed into Churchill Downs will be fixated on 3-year-old thoroughbreds running in the Kentucky Derby. But in some sections of the famed track, another type of horse race will have politicians vying for attention - and perhaps cash to support their campaigns.

Springtime in Kentucky means trees blooming, horses racing and, in most years, politicians jockeying for position ahead of the late May primary election. This year, with the biggest political prize in Kentucky up for grabs, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is seeking a second term and three prominent Democrats are competing for a chance to unseat him.

For politicians flocking to the track on Saturday, Derby Day presents opportunities and limitations. Many of the people they greet hail from out of state and won't be voting in Kentucky elections.

