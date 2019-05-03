I57 Deadly crash forced drivers to take multiple detours

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Troopers closed interstate 57 from West Frankfort to Marion, sending thousands of semis into through towns that usually see just local traffic.

Some Franklin County residents tells News 3 they were frustrated Thursday when traffic from I-57 was diverted through their community of Christopher.

Dozens of semis rolled through Route 148 and 37.

Illinois State Police say there's really no other choice they have when an incident this big happens on the interstate. Taking the lives of 5 people from Memphis, Tennessee.

"When we get to a scene we have to determine; we have to make judgment calls immediately," said State Trooper Bridget Rice.

Trooper Bridget Rice adds, none of the detours are permanent.

So, for a short time her best suggestion for those along the routes is to be extra cautious.

"Keep your eyes on the road get your face out of the GPS it is more critical than ever for somebody to be paying attention so we can avoid those secondary crashes," She explains.

Officials with The Illinois Department of Transportation says after major interstate is closed,they have IDOT crews conduct road checks on all the detour routes.

IDOT Officials add they'll make repairs if necessary.

