Confronting the dangers of texting while driving

Students at Harrisburg High School sign a pledge to not text while drive.

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police and Sen. Dale Fowler are partnering with AT&T to teach southern Illinois high school students the dangers of distracted driving.

Fowler, R-Harrisburg, is visiting high schools in his district and inviting students to sign the pledge to not text and drive. He believes these conversations can help more people than the students in the room.

"We want to create the awareness. It's not just for the kids," said Fowler. "We're speaking to the kids, yes, but we're also wanting them to take this back to their family and friends; what the repercussions for distracted driving are," he said.

Kenlee Smith doesn't understand why people still think it's okay to text and drive. She signed a pledge to not text while driving.

"It holds you accountable more than just saying it," Smith said.

Fowler said if the assemblies can save even one life, they're worth every minute of dedication to their initiative.

"We're losing lives each and every day."