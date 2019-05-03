Some FAA inspectors didn't finish required training courses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some FAA inspectors didn't finish required training courses

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration says more than a dozen safety inspectors at two key field offices did not complete a required formal training course, but that inspectors who reviewed the Boeing 737 Max jet were fully certified.

Separately on Friday, a group of safety experts from nine countries finished their first meeting to review the FAA's approval of the Max.

The safety review is expected to last several months, but it's separate from decisions by regulators in the U.S. and overseas on whether to let airlines resume flights with the Max.

The plane has been grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

Boeing is working on a software fix to a system that pushed the nose of the Max down in response to faulty sensor readings.

