Anna elementary students raise $6,500 for juvenile diabetes research

ANNA (WSIL) -- Anna elementary students celebrated Friday after raising $6,500 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

19 students raised over $100 each and were awarded prizes donated by the community.

This was Anna District 37's 5th annual JDRF kids walk with Kindergarten through 4th graders. During the fundraising process, students learned about different types of diabetes, and warning signs for themselves and others.

In 2018, students raised $10,700 dollars for the research fund.

You can learn more about juvenile diabetes at JDRF.org.