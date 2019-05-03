Anna elementary students raise $6,500 for juvenile diabetes research

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police and Sen. Dale Fowler are partnering with AT&T to teach southern Illinois high school students the dangers of distracted driving.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police and Sen. Dale Fowler are partnering with AT&T to teach southern Illinois high school students the dangers of distracted driving.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is projected to rise another six feet by next week, putting it at nearly 45 feet. Nestled directly between the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers, is the community of Grand Tower.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is projected to rise another six feet by next week, putting it at nearly 45 feet. Nestled directly between the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers, is the community of Grand Tower.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Anna elementary students celebrated Friday after raising $6,500 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Anna elementary students celebrated Friday after raising $6,500 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The longest missing child case in Missouri is still open in Cape Girardeau, and family members are not giving up hope.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The longest missing child case in Missouri is still open in Cape Girardeau, and family members are not giving up hope.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County judge has found Jarrell Pullen guilty of murder.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County judge has found Jarrell Pullen guilty of murder.
WSIL - Not just rain showers, but cold rain showers are likely on Saturday across the region. ...
WSIL - Not just rain showers, but cold rain showers are likely on Saturday across the region. ...
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday morning at Elsie's in Orient.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday morning at Elsie's in Orient.
MARION (WSIL) -- Heartland Regional Medical Center announced Friday that it will discontinue inpatient obstetrical and pediatric services at the end of May.
MARION (WSIL) -- Heartland Regional Medical Center announced Friday that it will discontinue inpatient obstetrical and pediatric services at the end of May.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the identities of five people killed in Thursday's crash on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the identities of five people killed in Thursday's crash on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
WSIL -- The Midwest and much of the Mississippi River Valley are bracing for historical flooding after another round of heavy rain fell this week.
WSIL -- The Midwest and much of the Mississippi River Valley are bracing for historical flooding after another round of heavy rain fell this week.