Immigration court pushes jailed Lithuanian's hearing to 2022

CHICAGO (AP) - An ex-Lithuanian judge and lawmaker jailed in Chicago at Lithuania's request faces another obstacle in her extradition fight after an immigration court pushed her asylum hearing from 2019 to 2022.

U.S. agents arrested Neringa Venckiene (vehn-KEE'-ehn-nay) early last year on Lithuanian charges that include falsely reporting a ring of influential Lithuanian pedophiles victimized her 4-year-old niece.

Her already longshot federal-court request for a stay of extradition emphasized she only needed several months more in the U.S. so she could make the asylum hearing.

Her immigration lawyer, Mark Davidson, said in a recent interview the delay undermines her chances of a stay. He says the immigration court offered no reason for the three-year delay and it'll be difficult to get it changed back to this year.

A Friday message seeking comment from the office overseeing immigration courts wasn't returned.

