Rising Mississippi River poses flood risk to nearby communities

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- On Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a state disaster proclamation for 34 counties, including Randolph, Union, Alexander, and Jackson. This ensures those communities will receive state assistance when recovering from floods.

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is projected to rise another six feet by next week, putting it at nearly 45 feet. Nestled directly between the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers, is the community of Grand Tower.

Some residents are moving along with their daily lives, not paying much attention to the river.

David Livesay says even though the water isn't threatening to overtake the levee, it still poses a flooding risk.

"People don't seem to really take notice until it gets up around 45 feet, and then we're getting a tremendous amount of seep water right now, which seeps under the levee, and that causes really more flooding than the river itself," Livesay said.

He adds that it seems this happens too often.

"It kind of seems like we're putting a band-aid on a gaping wound. The towns like Grand Tower, and Wolf Lake, and places like that, don't have the money to fight these floods, you know, they've got a limited supply of materials that they can deal with, sandbags and stuff like that. We depend a lot on the federal government, and the State of Illinois, and the counties, but they can only go so far and help us out. We realize that, so we like to say there is a price to be paid for living in paradise," Livesay explained.

He mentions that many of the people that live in Grand Tower call it home and if it were to flood, they would likely return.

Livesay says he fears one day the levees may not be able to protect Grand Tower.

"I don't know what the permanent fix would be. It would be so expensive, I doubt that we'll ever see that, and one of these days we're going to lose the levy in this area. It's just, I think we're going to see that. Hopefully not in the near future, but I think we will one day."