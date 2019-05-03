Police report confirms second domestic incident involving Carbondale mayor and wife

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry now says he was involved in a second domestic incident with his wife Theresa.

News 3 has obtained details through a Freedom of Information request about the incident in February 2018 which prompted a call to Carbondale Police.

News 3 obtained redacted police radio traffic and a police report. It says very little about what happened but was investigated as a domestic battery with physical contact.

The Jackson County State's Attorney refused to prosecute that case because Theresa Henry wasn't able to provide a clear account as to what happened. Theresa also asked the case not be pursued.

In late March 2019, officers on foot patrol heard screams coming from the Henry home.

SIU police investigated and determined there was a fight over a cell phone. Theresa Henry admitted she bit Mike on the hand as he tried to take her phone. The state's attorney once again refused to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

Mayor Mike Henry sent News 3 a statement admitting both incidents occurred: