Police report confirms second domestic incident involving Carbondale mayor and wife

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry now says he was involved in a second domestic incident with his wife Theresa.

News 3 has obtained details through a Freedom of Information request about the incident in February 2018 which prompted a call to Carbondale Police.

News 3 obtained redacted police radio traffic and a police report. It says very little about what happened but was investigated as a domestic battery with physical contact.

The Jackson County State's Attorney refused to prosecute that case because Theresa Henry wasn't able to provide a clear account as to what happened. Theresa also asked the case not be pursued.

In late March 2019, officers on foot patrol heard screams coming from the Henry home.

SIU police investigated and determined there was a fight over a cell phone. Theresa Henry admitted she bit Mike on the hand as he tried to take her phone. The state's attorney once again refused to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

Mayor Mike Henry sent News 3 a statement admitting both incidents occurred:

On April 1st, I released a statement on my personal Facebook page acknowledging a domestic incident that occurred at my residence on March 30th. Since that time, I've received several requests for comment regarding this, or other similar incidents. At this time, and in response to these requests, I'd like to acknowledge that one other domestic event occurred at our residence in February 2018 that resulted in a police response.

As a result of these two incidents, Terri and I are currently taking proactive steps to work on our issues together. We will not comment on specific details as this is a very personal matter. We appreciate the continued support we've received from the community during this difficult time. 

Thanks.
 

Mike
 

