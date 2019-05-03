Saturday looks soggy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saturday looks soggy

(WSIL) --  Not just rain showers, but cold rain showers are likely on Saturday across the region. Rain is expected to leave the region late in the day. One bright spot in a cloudy outlook is lower projected rain totals for this event, but a few isolated spots could still see an inch of rain or so Saturday. 

Sunday and Monday bring a break from rain and should provide some sunshine to help lift spirits and dry gardens and yards.  

The next chance for storms in the area will arrive mid-week next week. 

Jim will have an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

