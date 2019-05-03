Judge returns guilty verdict in Carbondale murder trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge returns guilty verdict in Carbondale murder trial

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County judge has found Jarrell Pullen guilty of murder.

Judge Ralph Bloodworth handed down his decision Friday afternoon after deliberating for approximately 30 minutes. Pullen, 24, of Carbondale, was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm following a three-day bench trial. 

Prosecutors say Pullen shot and killed Javon Trott in March 2017 because he believed Trott was having a relationship with Pullen's girlfriend

 A sentencing date has not yet been set. Pullen remains in the Jackson County Jail.
 

 

