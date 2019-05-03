Workers allege racism at Harley-Davidson plant in Missouri

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Several current and former black employees at the Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City say minorities there have faced harassment that included nooses and swastikas on the walls and in bathrooms and frequent racial slurs.

At a news conference Friday organized by the NAACP-Kansas City, the employees said their complaints were consistently ignored.

The employees who spoke work for Syncreon, which supplies contract workers to the plant. But they said Harley-Davidson minority employees also were harassed.

Harley-Davidson said in a statement that it thoroughly investigated complaints it was aware of and took action based on the findings. The company said it actively enforces its code of conduct and anti-harassment policies and is committed to a safe and inclusive workplace.

Syncreon didn't immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.