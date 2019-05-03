Officials: Actions in wake of '93 flood ease flood damage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: Actions in wake of '93 flood ease flood damage

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) - When the Mississippi River reached record levels 26 years ago, the overflowing water covered 400,000 square miles (1 million square kilometers) and caused dozens of deaths in a disaster dubbed "The Great Flood of 1993." But when the river exceeded those levels this week along parts of the river, the flooding affected much less land.

Officials say the difference comes down largely to actions taken by communities following the 1993 flood, such as the erection of floodwalls and temporary flood barriers.

In Bettendorf, Iowa, a floodwall has largely protected the city from the record crest of 22.7 feet (6.92 meters) set Thursday.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said Friday that other actions helping mitigate flood damage included restored natural infrastructure, such as wetlands and marshes that can collect floodwater.

