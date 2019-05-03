Marine conserving Geneva post's history ahead of centennial

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - A Marine veteran is trying to locate, repair and catalog everything at an American Legion Post in northern Illinois ahead of its 100-year anniversary.

Some items at the Geneva American Legion Post 75 have mildewed because of exposure to moisture over the years.

Matthew Lutz says he's excited to find items from past battles, adding that he has already discovered a beret that belonged to a Geneva native who survived Pearl Harbor.

The Daily Herald reports that Post Cmdr. Brian Noonan recruited the 34-year-old several months ago to help with the project.

Lutz, who served in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2012, says he feels it's his responsibility to preserve the post's history.

The goal is to complete the project by the post's charter anniversary on Aug. 14.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

