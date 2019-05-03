Heartland Regional Medical Center discontinuing labor and delivery services May 31

MARION (WSIL) -- Heartland Regional Medical Center will no longer offer inpatient labor and delivery services.

The hospital announced Friday that it will discontinue inpatient obstetrical and pediatric services at the end of May.

Heartland cites a decline in the demand for obstetrical services and deliveries, as well as a decrease in Medicaid funding, as factors in the decision.

“It is because of these compounding factors that Heartland Regional will discontinue inpatient labor/delivery and pediatric services at the end of the month,” CEO Melissa Adkins said. “Our community – like many others across the country – is changing, requiring us to think differently about how we serve the public.”

The hospital will continue to provide outpatient gynecological services and women’s health services.

Heartland Regional Medical Center says patients with questions about their upcoming delivery should call their primary OB/GYN provider.

Heartland Women's Healthcare released the following response:

Heartland Women’s Healthcare at Core of Women’s Health in Southern Illinois Heartland Women’s Healthcare, a division of Advantia Health, is proud to support and serve the women of southern Illinois. In the wake of Heartland Regional Medical Center’s announcement that they will be soon closing the obstetrics unit, we want to ensure area residents understand Heartland Women’s Healthcare is forever committed to providing our community with comprehensive convenient care alongside our life partners Southern Illinois Healthcare Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital – Mount Vernon. Founded in Marion, IL, Heartland Women’s Healthcare is honored to be deeply rooted within southern Illinois and will always proudly support the community. The Heartland Women’s Healthcare Patient Support Center is open 7 days a week. To connect with our team, please call 1-844-USAOBGYN (872-6249) or chat live on www.usaobgyn.com.