Victims of deadly I-57 crash identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Victims of deadly I-57 crash identified

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the identities of five people killed in Thursday's crash on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.

Police say a Ford Expedition driven by Magnolia G. Armstrong, 80, of Memphis, Tennessee crashed into the back of a semi.

Armstrong and four of her passengers were killed. The other victims are:

Coraleen A. Luellen, 78, Memphis, TN
Peggy Jackson Armstrong, 75, Memphis, TN
Helen Elizabeth Armstrong, 78, Memphis, TN
Harold Edward Armstrong, 76, Memphis, TN

A fifth passenger, Andrea E. Lesure, 59, of Memphis, Tennessee survived the crash. 

The northbound lanes of Interstate 57 between Marion and West Frankfort were shut down for about four and a half hours. 

The investigation is continuing.

Complete coverage of Thursday's crash is here.
 

