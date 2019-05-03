Crews respond to fire in Orient

MARION (WSIL) -- Heartland Regional Medical Center announced Friday that it will discontinue inpatient obstetrical and pediatric services at the end of May.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the identities of five people killed in Thursday's crash on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday morning at Elsie's in Orient.
WSIL -- The Midwest and much of the Mississippi River Valley are bracing for historical flooding after another round of heavy rain fell this week.
MCCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- Investigators have arrested a Kevil man for torturing a dog.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Shriners of Southern Illinois are gearing up for a busy year of fundraising and stopped by WSIL TV to show off some of their parade cars and tricks.
MARION (WSIL) -- Girls between the ages of 11 and 18 will come together in Marion Sunday afternoon. It's part of a global event known as Girls World Expo.
WSIL -- Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Rising floodwater in Randolph County has Menard Correctional Facility on lockdown.
AUSTIN, Texas (ABC) -- A lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban Texans from using food stamps to buy junk food.
