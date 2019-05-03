Crews respond to fire in Orient - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews respond to fire in Orient

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday morning at Elsie's in Orient. 

Multiple fire departments were called to the building around 9:30 a.m. Friday. 

The West Frankfort Fire Department says an employee inside the business smelled smoke and alerted authorities.The building had minor smoke and fire damage. 

Elsie's is closed for the day. 

 

