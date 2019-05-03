UNSUNG HERO: Pope County prom dress drive

GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- Two Pope County school district faculty members are helping parents and students pay for prom. They started a prom dress drive to collect dresses to hand out for free.

This is the last year Daisy Mayhall will shop for a prom dress.

"It's always the most fun for everyone. That's why I get excited to look at all of these," said Daisy.

Pope County High School has dozens of dresses on display for any student who wants one at no charge. Even though the senior has already bought her dress, she knows first-hand how expensive a dress like these can cost.

"It's kind of a struggle for me because my family doesn't pay for all my dresses. I pay for some of them, and then my family helps out with all of them. My aunt, my dad, my mom," said Daisy.

That's why guidance counselor Candice Potts and art teacher Jaime Markovic decided to hold a prom dress drive.

"Having the ability to get dressed for the night is just so wonderful. It's so nice to just have that confidence boost," said Candice.



Jaime said some of her students have spent about $700 on a dress.

"That honestly blew my mind because so many people don't even spend that much money on a wedding dress," Jaime.

The ladies put the call out on Facebook in February but felt they were getting a late start.

"The next thing we know, we've got 15 to 20. Three weeks later, we've got 60, and now we're at about between what we have in here and then some people that are wanting to donate, now about 90 dresses," said Candice.

The ladies also made an Instagram page posting pictures of all the dresses, so it wasn't long before students started showing up to Candice's office.

"Seeing them try it on and their face light up, it's very sweet and it's exciting," said Jaime.

Candice said they are no longer in need of dress donations.

"But now the task is trying to get the word out there to everybody. We have dresses. We want to find homes for these dresses. Please let us know," said Candice.

The pair is also offering the dresses to any student from any school.

"This makes them feel a little bit better about themselves, knowing that they can go in a beautiful dress and not have to worry about, 'Oh, I don't have the money for it,'" added Daisy.



Candice and Jaime are still accepting accessories, donations for young men, and need totes to help store the dresses for next year or for other formal events like Homecoming. Candice said there is only one requirement and that's whoever gets a dress, pay it forward to someone else. They can't keep it or sell it. It can either be given back or given to someone else.

If you know of a student in need of a dress, click here or call the school district at (618) 683-4011.