Alton builds barrier wall after Mississippi River surge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Alton builds barrier wall after Mississippi River surge

Posted: Updated:

ALTON, Ill. (AP) - Portions of Illinois are preparing for high Mississippi River waters as forecasts show rising levels in the coming days.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several river across Illinois on Friday after several days of rain soaked the state earlier this week. More than 5 inches fell in places like Aurora, Morris and Chicago's Midway and O'Hare international airports.

Public works employees in Alton erected a barrier wall Thursday after a sudden Mississippi River surge closed roadways. The weather service has predicted a crest of 35.5 feet by Sunday or Monday in Alton, the fifth-highest on record.

The Mississippi River at Chester on Friday was at nearly 37 feet with the weather service forecasting it to crest at more than 43 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 27 feet.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.