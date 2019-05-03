Mississippi River causing major flooding across the Midwest

WSIL -- The Midwest and much of the Mississippi River Valley are bracing for historical flooding after another round of heavy rain fell this week.

Upstream, the Mississippi River at the Quad Cities in Iowa and Illinois reached a new record high Thursday according to our sister station WGEM.

The river reached a height of 22.64 feet, just above the 22.63-foot mark reached on July 9, 1993.

Levees are threatened and people are being forced to higher ground.

This comes after parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa remained underwater after the river tore through a temporary barrier.

In West Alton, Missouri, which sits about 20 miles north of St. Louis, residents were under a voluntary evacuation as the river was expected to crest a half-foot higher than the levee can hold. Since the levee is so long, officials say sandbagging is not an option.

All of that water is heading down stream and will pass through river towns in southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky.

Friday morning, the National Weather Service was projecting the Mississippi River at Chester to rise to 43.6 feet by Monday. This height would put the river more than three and a half feet over major flood stage and the fifth highest crest on record.

At Cape Girardeau, the river was expected to rise to 45.5 feet by Tuesday, just three and a half feet shy of the record crest set in 2016. This level would by the eighth highest on record.

At just 42', several homes and structures in southern Cape Girardeau County are impacted from backwater flooding in the Diversion Channel and evacuations may be required.