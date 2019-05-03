Fatal shooting of man by Indiana officer ruled justified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal shooting of man by Indiana officer ruled justified

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A prosecutor has decided that the fatal shooting of a southern Indiana man by a police officer after the man refused to drop a gun was justified.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull reviewed the investigation from Indiana State Police and determined that no charges would be filed in the death of 43-year-old Max David Helton of Clarksville.

Officers responded to a 911 call April 26 about a man who was inside a Clarksville house with a gun and another person. State police say Helton was shot by Clarksville Patrolman Tyler Ash. The review concluded that Ash "properly used deadly force" when Helton pointed a gun at the officer after being told to drop the weapon.

Helton was pronounced dead at a hospital in nearby Louisville, Kentucky.

