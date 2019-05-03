Man arrested for torturing dog in McCracken County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested for torturing dog in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- Investigators have arrested a Kevil man for torturing a dog.

Thursday night detectives got a tip from a witness that led them to Jayce Bryant.

Bryant admitted to taping a puppy's snout and legs and dumping the dog in the Rice Springs and Woodville Road area.

The McCracken County Sheriff says Bryant is an employee of the county jail. But says Bryant's actions happened while he was off duty and was not connected to his employment at the jail.

Bryant told investigators the puppy bit him so he decided to bound its snout and legs.

Doctors say the puppy "suffered the utmost serious physical injury caused by having his muzzle taped shut for an extended period of time."

Bryant now faces a felony charge of torturing a dog causing serious injury.

Bryant has been fired from the McCracken County jail.

"Upon being made aware of the incident and the admission, I immediately terminated his employment and in no way condone what actions have been taken" Jailer David Knight

"We are thankful to have resolved this investigation as quickly as we have and are happy to report that Hero is improving daily" Sheriff Matt Carter.
 

