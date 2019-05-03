Kentucky doctor convicted of fraud sentenced to 5 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky doctor convicted of fraud sentenced to 5 years

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky doctor convicted of health care fraud has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution.

The Daily Independent reports former cardiologist Richard Paulus appeared before U.S. District U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Thursday for sentencing and continued to maintain his innocence in the case.

Federal prosecutors say he performed unnecessary heart procedures as part of a healthcare fraud scheme in Eastern Kentucky.

Paulus was a cardiologist at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland when authorities received an anonymous complaint in 2008 alleging that he was committing fraud by performing unnecessary procedures.

Defense Attorney Bob Bennett said he was disappointed in the sentence and will appeal.

