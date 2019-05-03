Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Are you interested in a $200 jar of poop from 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm? If so, the jars by Kentucky for Kentucky went on sale May 1. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports artist Coleman Larkin is the mastermind behind the expensive crap.

Sales from the "Derby Turds" will go toward Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, a thoroughbred retirement facility Silver Charm calls home. The newspaper says supply of the resin-coated feces is limited.

Larkin says the most difficult part of the creative project is asking "the type of people that own million-dollar thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars."

