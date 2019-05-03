Cloudy & cool, but the rain has moved out

WSIL -- Rain has come to an end this morning after a stubborn front has finally moved south, at least temporarily.

North winds are ushering in slightly cooler air to start the day with temperatures dipping back into the upper 50s in a few spots, while others remain in the low 60s. We're expecting a cool, cloudy, but dry afternoon.

More rain is on the way through the first half of the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Hausen gives details on how much to expect and when we may see the sunshine return coming up on News 3 This Morning.