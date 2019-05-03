Job Squad: May 3, 2019

WSIL -- The health care industry is in need of employees in our region.

Harrisburg Medical Center is hiring registered nurses right now. Registered nurses are in high demand right now. Hours are 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is a sign on bonus. You can learn more here.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Merit Commission is accepting applications for entry-level positions. They're hiring deputies, jailers and dispatchers. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 12. Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Head here to apply.

As students are getting out of school for summer break, there are several companies looking for help. Priority Staffing Group in Marion has openings in Williamson, Franklin and Pope Counties. Jobs include everything from general labor, fire/flood restoration, janitorial, outside maintenance, working sporting events doing concessions, serving and cooking. More details can be found here.

Our dream job this week requires an eye for color. Behr Paint is looking for a new color explorer. This person will travel the United States and Canada this summer to find inspiration in creating names for totally new Behr Paint hues. You'll earn bragging rights for your creativity and $10,000 plus all travel expenses paid. Various stops are part of the gig, including the Rainbow Row Music Festival in South Carolina. You must be at least 21 years old and have until May 15 to apply. Here are more details.