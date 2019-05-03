Girls World Expo returns to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Girls between the ages of 11 and 18 will come together in Marion Sunday afternoon. It's part of a global event known as Girls World Expo.

The expo features workshops, seminars, demonstrations and displays. Girls will explore different college and career choices with the help of mentors and experts in those fields, learn how to create a healthy body image by uncovering the facts about food and nutrition, unlock the secrets to staying safe online and in life, and hear success stories from creative women leaders.

This year the Pavilion in Marion is hosting between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday. You can learn more about the event here.