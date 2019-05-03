Girls World Expo returns to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Girls between the ages of 11 and 18 will come together in Marion Sunday afternoon. It's part of a global event known as Girls World Expo.
WSIL -- Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Rising floodwater in Randolph County has Menard Correctional Facility on lockdown.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has continued a Tornado Watch for portions of Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.
The tornado watch issued for counties in Western Kentucky has been canceled by The National Weather Service.
AUSTIN, Texas (ABC) -- A lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban Texans from using food stamps to buy junk food.
WSIL -- There will be a heightened police presence at the Frankfort Community High School (FCHS) in West Frankfort on Friday, May 3.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The underage ex-girlfriend of a murder suspect took the stand Thursday and talked about the months leading up to a deadly shooting, saying she felt scared and threatened as she testified.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
NEW YORK (AP) - "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.
