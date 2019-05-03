Shriners bring their trademark cars to WSIL-TV

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Shriners and their little red cars have been entertaining parade goers for years, with choreographed routines and precision driving.

But the near miss maneuvers that captivate spectators along the parade route, serve a bigger purpose than just putting on a show, it's a fundraising effort. Shriner Paul LeGrande says they receive donations to perform the stunts and all of the money is given to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Several members from the Shriners Williamson County Motor Patrol stopped by the WSIL TV 3 studio on Friday (May 3) to talk about their upcoming appearances and to show News 3's morning reporter Dave Davis how to drive one of their cars.

Watch the video to see if Dave had the skills to keep up.

For more information about the Shriners click here.