Flooding puts Menard Correctional Center on lockdown

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Rising floodwater in Randolph County has Menard Correctional Facility on lockdown.

The Menard Correctional Center General Division and Medium Security Unit will be suspending facility visits May 3 until further notice.

The Illinois Department of Corrections will continue to conduct video visits.

