Ophthalmologist sued for operating on the wrong eye

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago ophthalmologist is being sued by a patient who says the doctor operated on the wrong eye and then operated on the correct eye without proper anesthesia.

Sutton Dryfhout alleges Dr. Benjamin Ticho of The Eye Specialists Center was to operate on her left eye in August 2017 to fix a lazy eye. Ticho allegedly operated on the right eye.

Dryfhout alleges upon discovering the mistake, Ticho operated on the correct eye while she was in the non-sterile post-anesthesia care unit. The lawsuit alleges Ticho used instruments, including a needle, scissors and cautery pen on her left eye, causing her pain, despite Dryfhout asking him to stop.

Dryfhout alleges negligence, medical battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

Michael Henrick, an attorney for Ticho and The Eye Specialists Center, declined to comment Thursday on the allegations.

