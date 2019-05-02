More police will be at FCHS Friday May 3

WSIL -- There will be a heightened police presence at the Frankfort Community High School (FCHS) in West Frankfort on Friday, May 3.

Frankfort CUSD #168 Superintendent Matt Donkin sent News 3 a statement tonight saying that administrators were told about a non-specific, non-threatening statement written on the wall of a restroom at FCHS, and as a precautionary measure they will have more law enforcement on campus.

FCHS Administration and members of the West Frankfort Police Department, as well as their School Resource Officer, inspected the high school, and deemed it safe for school to be in session.

You can read the full statement below.



